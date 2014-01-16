Starting today, Sprint customers can pre-order the unique LG G Flex smartphone for $299 online with a two year contract. By pre-ordering between now and January 31st, customers will receive a complimentary Quickwindow Folio Case, which is valued at $60. Sprint announced that pre-orders will ship to customers by January 31st, which is the day the device officially launches online and in TeleSales. Customers who prefer to purchase devices in-store will have to wait until February 7 to pick up the smartphone.

For those who need a quick refresher, the curved phone features a large 6 inch 720p display, 3500 mAh battery, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of onboard storage, 2.3GHz Snapdragon 800 processor, Android 4.2.2, and a 13MP rear facing camera. On the hardware side, the G Flex is pretty good, except for the lackluster 720p display.

However, I still have reservations about the success of the LG G Flex on Sprint given its high price tag. I am not fully convinced that a curved smartphone at last year’s hardware is worth the premium price of $299. Granted, I haven’t held or used the device yet, so I can’t make too many claims without having used one.

If you are interested in pre-ordering the device, feel free to check out the Sprint listing below. Again, the device launches online on January 31 and in stores on February 7 for $299 on contract.

[Sprint]