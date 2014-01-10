Motorola is now bundling the Google Chromecast device with orders of the full-retail price Moto X from now until January 14th for customers. In fact, all you need to do is purchase the Moto X online using MotoMaker (or not) and enter in the Promo Code: STREAM at the end of the purchase to receive the Chromecast for free (be sure to add the Chromecast to your cart first).

Currently, the 16GB off-contract Moto X by Motorola costs $399, while the 32GB model costs $449. Purchasing either Moto X model will still entitle you to the free Chromecast, provided the purchase takes place prior to January 14th.

If you happened to have purchased an off-contract Moto X within the past couple of weeks, I would suggest contacting Motorola to see if they will still honor the promotion or offer some type of other compensation.

