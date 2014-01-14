Certain European consumers interested in the Moto X smartphone from Motorola will soon have their chance to purchase the excellent handset. Expected to launch on February 1st, Motorola will sell its iconic Moto X device in Black or White in the 16GB variety for customers in the UK, France, and Germany to purchase.

Unfortunately, MotoMaker will not accompany the Moto X at this time, since it is a U.S. only exclusive. Even though MotoMaker is a great customization feature, the other software enhancements — such as Active Display, Touchless Controls, and Assist — can still be found on the European version.

In terms of pricing, the Moto X will debut at £380 in the UK, while selling for 399 Euros in France and Germany. While the Moto X is still a superb smartphone, but it is going to be nearly six months old when it launches in the UK. Customers may be better served waiting to see the refreshed Galaxy S5 or the successor to the HTC One.

[Droid-Life]