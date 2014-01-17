Fans of the HTC brand should be happy to hear that HTC is working fast on the new One model to bring it to market by March. Since March is only a month and a half away, it is time to see what the rumor mill has in store for us in terms of the refreshed One device. Bloomberg is also reporting that HTC will keep the One moniker and build off the iconic One brand.

Despite HTC not particularly performing well as a company, the One was a tremendous smartphone with excellent build quality in 2013, and we expect nothing less from HTC this time around in 2014.

According to a report from Bloomberg, HTC is said to offer a larger display on the new HTC One (somewhere in the neighborhood of 5 inches). Secondly, the camera is going to feature “twin sensors” to couple an improved ultrapixel camera. The changes should improve image quality greatly by offering enhanced focus and depth. Lastly, the HTC One 2014 model should feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 805 processor as the logical hardware upgrade.

[Bloomberg]