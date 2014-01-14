One aspect of the Moto X and Moto G that Motorola does well is keeping the software very close to stock Android. In fact, that is probably the main reason we did not see a Google Play Edition Moto X — since it would hardly be different than the model already sold by Motorola. However, today, Google went ahead and launched the Moto G by Motorola as a GPe smartphone, thus joining the Samsung Galaxy S4, HTC One, Sony Z Ultra, and the LG G Pad 8.3.

In terms of hardware and pricing, the Moto G is identical to what you can expect direct from Motorola’s online website. The 8GB model costs $179, while the 16GB model costs $199. The fundamental difference between the Moto G GPe and Moto G sold by Motorola is a pure Android 4.4 experience and quicker updates on the former device. My own recommendation is to pick up the 16GB model since $20 for double the storage is a pretty solid deal.

I believe Google wanted to sell the Moto G as a Google Play Edition device since it represents a low-cost option for customers. Google now has an incredibly affordable no contract device in the Moto G for sub-$200, the Nexus line for value conscious customers at $350, and the premium line in the HTC One, Galaxy S4, and Z Ultra starting at $599.

Google is already taking orders for the Moto G and plans to begin shipping within 1-2 business days.

