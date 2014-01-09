If you are looking for a terrific budget-Android experience on Verizon Wireless, then look no further than the Moto G by Motorola, which can be yours for $99 without a contract. The device is meant to be used in conjunction with Verizon Wireless’ two main prepaid plans. The only difference between the two plans is the amount of data. For instance, the $60 plan offers unlimited talk, text, and 2GB of data. The $70 plan, on the other hand, offers the same unlimited talk and text, but doubles the data to 4GB.

Moving on, interested customers can jump on the $99 Moto G immediately through purchases online or in-store. For casual smartphone users who do not need the best hardware or 4G LTE, the Moto G represents a valuable option since it offers capable hardware at a low-end price.

In terms of specs, the Moto G offers a 4.5 inch display, 1GB of RAM, 1.2GHz quad-core, Android 4.3, 5MP rear facing camera, 8GB of on board storage, a 2070mAh battery, and 3G connectivity. One of the main knocks against the Moto G is the fact that the screen is mediocre, the camera is lacking, and 3G is not nearly as robust as Verizon’s 4G LTE network. However, the cost of $99 without a contract is truly remarkable.

