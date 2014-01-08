Whether curved displays will be a hit among U.S. smartphone users remains to be seen, but LG is betting that it will be more than a passing fancy. In fact, LG has already lined up AT&T to carry its unique LG G Flex smartphone launching in Q1 of 2014.

Some key features of a curved display includes a reduction in glare and added comfort when operating the device. In terms of specs and features, the LG G Flex will offer a 2.3 GHz Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of on board storage, a whopping 3500 mAh battery, 6 inch 1280 x 720p display, and a 13MP rear facing camera. In terms of software, the device will run Android 4.2.2 out of the box. Hopefully, there is an update to Android 4.4 in its near future.

All in all, the LG G Flex offers top-notch hardware, but the display resolution may not suit those accustomed to 1080p displays. I imagine that pricing and a specific launch date will be announced in the coming weeks.

[AT&T]