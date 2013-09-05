For those who are interested in the LG G2 on Verizon Wireless, we have some good news for you. Earlier today, Verizon Wireless announced the launch date and pricing information for the high-end G2 flagship device. According to the announcement, America’s largest carrier will launch it on September 12 for $199 on a two year contract.

My immediate thought is thank goodness Verizon Wireless did not delay the launch of the G2 similar to what it did to the HTC One. In fact, September 12 is a pretty earlier, considering T-Mobile is waiting until September 25th to launch. The price point of $199 on contract also seems fair considering the cutting edge technology the G2 employs.

As a refresher, the G2 offers a 5.2 inch 1080p display, 2GB of RAM, Snapdragon 800 2.3GHz quad-core processor, 13MP rear facing camera, Android 4.2, and a 3000 mAh battery.

[VZWNews]