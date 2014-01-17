January 17, 2014 | Natesh Sood
Fans of the HTC brand should be happy to hear that HTC is working fast on the new One model to bring it to market by March. Since March is only a month and a half away, it is time to see what the rumor mill has in store for us in terms of the refreshed One device. Bloomberg is also reporting that HTC will keep the One moniker and build off the iconic One brand.
Despite HTC not particularly performing well as a company,…
Continue Reading
January 16, 2014 | Natesh Sood
Warning
: Illegal string offset 'intro' in /home4/alex2009/public_html/androinica/wp-content/themes/androi/entry.php
on line 94
Starting today, Sprint customers can pre-order the unique LG G Flex smartphone for $299 online with a two year contract. By pre-ordering between now and January 31st, customers will receive a complimentary…
Continue Reading
January 14, 2014 | Natesh Sood
Warning
: Illegal string offset 'intro' in /home4/alex2009/public_html/androinica/wp-content/themes/androi/entry.php
on line 94
One aspect of the Moto X and Moto G that Motorola does well is keeping the software very close to stock Android. In fact, that is probably the main reason we did not see a Google Play Edition Moto X — since it w…
Continue Reading
January 14, 2014 | Natesh Sood
Warning
: Illegal string offset 'intro' in /home4/alex2009/public_html/androinica/wp-content/themes/androi/entry.php
on line 94
Certain European consumers interested in the Moto X smartphone from Motorola will soon have their chance to purchase the excellent handset. Expected to launch on February 1st, Motorola will sell its iconic…
Continue Reading
January 10, 2014 | Natesh Sood
Warning
: Illegal string offset 'intro' in /home4/alex2009/public_html/androinica/wp-content/themes/androi/entry.php
on line 94
Motorola is now bundling the Google Chromecast device with orders of the full-retail price Moto X from now until January 14th for customers. In fact, all you need to do is purchase the Moto X online using MotoMa…
Continue Reading
January 9, 2014 | Natesh Sood
Warning
: Illegal string offset 'intro' in /home4/alex2009/public_html/androinica/wp-content/themes/androi/entry.php
on line 94
In an interview with Bloomberg, Samsung’s Executive Vice President Lee Young Hee revealed some interesting information regarding the company’s upcoming flagship device.
Typically speakin…
Continue Reading
January 9, 2014 | Natesh Sood
Warning
: Illegal string offset 'intro' in /home4/alex2009/public_html/androinica/wp-content/themes/androi/entry.php
on line 94
If you are looking for a terrific budget-Android experience on Verizon Wireless, then look no further than the Moto G by Motorola, which can be yours for $99 without a contract. The device is meant to be used in c…
Continue Reading
January 8, 2014 | Natesh Sood
Warning
: Illegal string offset 'intro' in /home4/alex2009/public_html/androinica/wp-content/themes/androi/entry.php
on line 94
The main impediment for consumers trying to switch between various carriers in the United States is typically the ETF (Early Termination Fee). Since most carriers subsidize the cost of a smartphone, leavin…
Continue Reading
January 8, 2014 | Natesh Sood
Warning
: Illegal string offset 'intro' in /home4/alex2009/public_html/androinica/wp-content/themes/androi/entry.php
on line 94
Whether curved displays will be a hit among U.S. smartphone users remains to be seen, but LG is betting that it will be more than a passing fancy. In fact, LG has already lined up AT&T to carry its unique LG G Fl…
Continue Reading
September 5, 2013 | Natesh Sood
Warning
: Illegal string offset 'intro' in /home4/alex2009/public_html/androinica/wp-content/themes/androi/entry.php
on line 94
For those who are interested in the LG G2 on Verizon Wireless, we have some good news for you. Earlier today, Verizon Wireless announced the launch date and pricing information for the high-end G2 flagship dev…
Continue Reading
September 1, 2013 | Natesh Sood
Warning
: Illegal string offset 'intro' in /home4/alex2009/public_html/androinica/wp-content/themes/androi/entry.php
on line 94
The tablet market is certainly getting crowded with the revamped Nexus 7 and the upcoming refreshed iPad Mini, but LG wishes to make its mark in the fourth quarter of 2013. After introducing the G2, many believ…
Continue Reading
September 1, 2013 | Natesh Sood
Warning
: Illegal string offset 'intro' in /home4/alex2009/public_html/androinica/wp-content/themes/androi/entry.php
on line 94
The Moto X is one of the more interesting smartphones to launch in recent memory for a couple of fundamental reasons. To begin, it offers mid-range specs (on paper), coupled with a high-end price tag ($199 on co…
Continue Reading
August 28, 2013 | Natesh Sood
Warning
: Illegal string offset 'intro' in /home4/alex2009/public_html/androinica/wp-content/themes/androi/entry.php
on line 94
For the late adopters among us, Google may make you very happy once you learn that the Nexus 4 price was slashed yesterday by $100 across the board. Previously, the 8GB model sold for $299, but now costs $199. Si…
Continue Reading
August 27, 2013 | Natesh Sood
Warning
: Illegal string offset 'intro' in /home4/alex2009/public_html/androinica/wp-content/themes/androi/entry.php
on line 94
Every time I read about the Moto Maker, I am impressed with Motorola’s commitment to personalization and design…but then I remember how it is locked to AT&T customers only. The latter fact i…
Continue Reading
August 26, 2013 | Natesh Sood
Warning
: Illegal string offset 'intro' in /home4/alex2009/public_html/androinica/wp-content/themes/androi/entry.php
on line 94
As we expected, Verizon Wireless took to its official Twitter account to clear the air on the Moto X by Motorola launch date. In fact, we can now confirm that on August 29 (which is a mere three days away), the high…
Continue Reading